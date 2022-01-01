Go
1855 bar a vin image
French
Bars & Lounges

1855 bar a vin

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

31 Reviews

$$

259 Newbury St

Boston, MA 02116

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Turkey diner$49.00
Extra side$8.00
Extra Cranberry Sauce$7.00
Apple pie

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

259 Newbury St, Boston MA 02116

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Eva

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beantown Pho and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

No reviews yet

We offer the most famous and unique Yunnan Rice noodle and Japanese Ramen.

PURO ceviche bar

No reviews yet

PURO ceviche bar

1855 bar a vin

orange star4.7 • 31 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston