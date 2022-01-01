French
Bars & Lounges
1855 bar a vin
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
31 Reviews
$$
259 Newbury St
Boston, MA 02116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
259 Newbury St, Boston MA 02116
Nearby restaurants
Eva
Come in and enjoy!
Beantown Pho and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
We offer the most famous and unique Yunnan Rice noodle and Japanese Ramen.
PURO ceviche bar
PURO ceviche bar