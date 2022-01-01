Go
La Volata Pizzeria

PIZZA

1453 Ford St • $$

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)

Popular Items

Honey Pot$22.00
tomato sauce, fontina, mozzarella, grana cheese, pickled onions, fresno chilis, prosciutto, honey
Rosa$22.00
tomato-alfredo sauce, fontina, mozzarella, grana cheese, crispy prosciutto, fresh herbs
Margherita$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Hefe's$22.00
olive oil, smoked mozzarella, house sausage, caramelized onions
Olives$6.00
Ellie's Pizza$22.00
olive oil, mushrooms, house sausage, fresno chilis, onions, fontina, topped with local greens
Funghi$22.00
olive oil, roasted mushrooms, fontina, chervil
Local Greens$11.00
House Bread$4.00
3 slices
Caesar$16.00
fresh romaine, cured egg yolk, pancetta, caesar dressing (with anchovies), grana cheese, croutons
Location

1453 Ford St

Redlands CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
