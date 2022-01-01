Go
La Zaza Trattoria

25 Years in Business
Where Family Still Matters!
Family Owned & Operated

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

5 S 1st St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1287 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Meatballs$13.95
Three homemade meatballs served over a tomato basil sauce topped with Parmigiano cheese
Capellini Pomodoro$14.95
Angel hair pasta in a crushed plum tomato sauce with roasted garlic and sweet basil, topped with Parmigiano
Tiramisu$8.00
Layers of sweetened mascarpone and ladyfingers soaked in espresso topped with cocoa
Large Insalata alla ZaZa$10.95
Romaine lettuce with mixed vegetables and Kalamata olives in our house vinaigrette topped with crumbled Danish bleu cheese
Pesce Bianco alla Spinaci$26.95
Lake Superior Whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a lemon butter sauce with a side of fire roasted spinach
Penne Abruzzese$22.95
Penne pasta with homemade crumbled Italian sausage and pancetta in a spicy tomato sauce topped with Parmigiano
Homemade Pecan Crumble Cream Cheese Coffee Cake$9.00
Homemade gooey white cake stuffed with sweetened cream cheese and topped with a pecan crumble finished with our homemade caramel sauce
Bruscetta Romano$10.95
4 Pieces of Italian toast served with marinated diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil finished with EVOO
Linguini Pescatore$31.95
Linguini pasta with sautéed mussels, calamari and scallops in a garlic white wine sauce
Ravioli Maiale$29.95
Fresh cheese filled ravioli pasta with crumbled sausage, crispy prosciutto and vodka sauce topped with shaved parmesan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5 S 1st St

St Charles IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
