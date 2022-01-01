Go
Toast

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

La Zingara serving upscale regional Italian cuisine with an extensive wine list, craft cocktails
Vesta rooftop kitchen featuring savory and sweet crepes, panini, burgers and woodfired pizza. Craft beer and cocktails and unique wines

8 P.T. Barnum Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rigatoni alla Buttera$22.00
Rigatoni tossed with hot and sweet crumbled sausage and sweet green peas in a tomato sauce, finished with a touch of cream and parmigiano
Insalata di Cavolo Toscano$11.00
Chopped kale, currants, grated pecorino, toasted sunflower seeds, extra virgin olive oil
Scarole e Fagioli$11.00
Fresh escarole sautéed with cannellini beans, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Insalata di Barbabietole$11.00
Warm roasted beets, crispy lardons and peasant bread with arugula and goat cheese in a citrus vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
Costine di Manzo Brasato$30.00
Beef short ribs braised in a mirepoix and red wine, finished with the natural braising juices and served over a chipotle mash and a pancetta braised cabbage
Insalata della Casa$10.00
Mixed field greens with tomato and red onion in our house vinaigrette
Ceppi alla Bolognese$23.00
Ceppi pasta tossed in a slow cooked ground beef and pork ragu, mirepoix, red wine, touch of cream and rosemary, finished with pecorino
Insalata Invernale$11.00
Chop salad of radicchio, endive and romaine with Bartlett pear, pecans, buttermilk gorgonzola dressing
Ravioli al Zucca$24.00
Butternut squash ravioli, tossed in a browned butter and sage, finished with parmigiano, mascarpone and crushed amaretti
Up and Down Burger$17.00
Kobe Angus blend-romaine-onion-cheddar-"special sauce"
See full menu

Location

8 P.T. Barnum Square

Bethel CT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

No reviews yet

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery, established in 2017, is a family friendly Brew Pub with 9 delicious, rotating, original brews on tap at all times and San Diego style eats!

J. Lawrence Downtown

No reviews yet

American Cuisine & Cocktail Bar

Notch8 Bethel

No reviews yet

Good Food. Good Drink. Good Times.
Full Speed Ahead!

Note Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Note Kitchen offers modern American cuisine fused with international influences and paired with wines; craft beers; artisan cocktails and soulful music. Our menu is created using locally sourced, fresh ingredients from neighboring farms and local waters. Offerings will change frequently based on seasons and availability of ingredients. We encourage our guests to try new food and drink pairings.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston