LaBarra

Gourmet pizzas with seasonal toppings & other Italian fare offered in stylish, casual surrounds.

3011 Butterfield Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" Russo Thin Crust$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage
14" Russo Thin Crust$22.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage
Family Pack Meal$75.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Bacon, Capers, Red Onion, Lemon
Barese Sausage$16.00
Italian Sausage with Provolone, Roasted Sweet Peppers, Garlic Broth
16" Russo Thin Crust$27.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage
10" Russo Thin Crust$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Russo Sausage
Baked Goat Cheese$12.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce, Toasted Ciabatta
Zucchini Fritti$10.00
Crispy Zucchini Chips, Parmesan, Marinara
Whipped Ricotta$12.00
Toasted Ciabatta, Honey Comb
Location

Oak Brook IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
