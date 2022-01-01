Labas Latte & Vino
Delicious & Different. Give us a try, you’ll be happy you did!
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
25646 S Governors • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25646 S Governors
Monee IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wood's Corner
We are an uptown Crete, IL half-day cafe. Serving made to order breakfast and lunch. Come in and enjoy!
Smokey Jo's Scratch Kitchen & Ale House
Where good friends meet!
Hidden Manna Cafe
We are a family owned and operated cafe featuring Creole fare along with gourmet coffees, teas and smoothies. We offer fresh food at reasonable prices.
Raspberry's Pancake House & Restaurant
ORDER AND PAY ONLINE
Pick up at our drive thru window