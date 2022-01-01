Go
Labas Latte & Vino

Delicious & Different. Give us a try, you’ll be happy you did!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

25646 S Governors • $$

Avg 4.6 (160 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribs$17.95
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled BBQ chicken breast topped with homemade coleslaw and topped w/ Swiss cheese
Labas Spicy Shrimp$19.95
Caprese Panini$9.95
Fresh homemade basil pesto topped w/ fresh mozzarella, & tomato drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Homemade chicken salad served on a croissant or stuffed tomato
Goat Cheese Bruschetta$5.95
Creamy goat cheese topped w/ hazel nuts and drizzled with honey
French Brie Bruschetta$5.95
Fresh homemade fig jam, topped w/ sliced brie and apple slices drizzled w/ honey
Vegetarian Wrap$8.95
Sriracha hummus, cucumber, carrots, lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Bufflalo chicken, letuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta$18.95
Creamy cajun shrimp sauce served over bow tie pasta. Includes side salad or soup.
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

25646 S Governors

Monee IL

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
