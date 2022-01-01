Boneless wings in Labelle

Labelle restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless 10 Wings image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

21 South Lee St, Labelle

Avg 3.9 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Boneless Wing Basket image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

197 Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

