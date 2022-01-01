Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Labelle

Labelle restaurants
Labelle restaurants that serve chicken salad

Two Peas Cafe image

 

Two Peas Cafe

870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
Our Two Peas chicken salad is made using all white meat chicken w/apples, grapes, dried cranberries & pecans, served on your choice of bread
(This sandwich is served plain with your choice of toppings)
Chips & a deli pickle
More about Two Peas Cafe
Log Cabin Bar-B-Que image

 

Log Cabin Bar-B-Que

480 W. Hickpochee, Labelle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salads$9.99
A large hose salad topped with your choice 0f chicken
More about Log Cabin Bar-B-Que
Short Cakes image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Short Cakes

311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Buffalo Salad$12.00
Chicken Salad$8.00
More about Short Cakes

