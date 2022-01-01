Chicken sandwiches in Labelle
Labelle restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Two Peas Cafe
Two Peas Cafe
870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Our Two Peas chicken salad is made using all white meat chicken w/apples, grapes, dried cranberries & pecans, served on your choice of bread
(This sandwich is served plain with your choice of toppings)
Chips & a deli pickle
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$9.99
Our jumbo tenders are Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a toasted bun w. Buffalo style upon request~add cheese for $.50 more (This sandwich is served plain with your choice of toppings)
More about Log Cabin Bar-B-Que
Log Cabin Bar-B-Que
480 W. Hickpochee, Labelle
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Fried Chicken breast on Kaiser roll