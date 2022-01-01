Chicken wraps in Labelle
Labelle restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
21 South Lee St, Labelle
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Short Cakes
311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Beef 'O' Brady's
197 Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle
