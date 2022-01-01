Chicken wraps in Labelle

Grilled Chicken Wrap image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

21 South Lee St, Labelle

Avg 3.9 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Short Cakes image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Short Cakes

311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

197 Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle

No reviews yet
Takeout
