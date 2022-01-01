Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Labelle
/
Labelle
/
French Toast
Labelle restaurants that serve french toast
Two Peas Cafe
870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle
Avg 4.5
(146 reviews)
French Toast
$5.99
two slices of Texas toast grilled to perfection & topped with powdered sugar & syrup on the side.
More about Two Peas Cafe
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Short Cakes
311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle
Avg 4.8
(214 reviews)
French toast
$5.99
More about Short Cakes
