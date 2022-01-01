Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Labelle

Labelle restaurants
Toast

Labelle restaurants that serve french toast

Two Peas Cafe image

 

Two Peas Cafe

870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$5.99
two slices of Texas toast grilled to perfection & topped with powdered sugar & syrup on the side.
More about Two Peas Cafe
Short Cakes image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Short Cakes

311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French toast$5.99
More about Short Cakes

