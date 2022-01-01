Ham sandwiches in Labelle
Labelle restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Two Peas Cafe, LLC
Two Peas Cafe, LLC
870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle
|Ham Sandwich
|$8.99
Just like it was served in taverns of years gone by, Boar's Head Tavern Ham is naturally smoked for a rich, full smoky flavor. Our Tavern Ham brings old-fashioned goodness to today's family table.
Served on your choice of bread .~add cheese for $.50 more (This sandwich is served plain with your choice of toppings)
Chips & a deli pickle