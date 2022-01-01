Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Labelle

Go
Labelle restaurants
Toast

Labelle restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Two Peas Cafe image

 

Two Peas Cafe, LLC

870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Ham Sandwich$8.99
Just like it was served in taverns of years gone by, Boar's Head Tavern Ham is naturally smoked for a rich, full smoky flavor. Our Tavern Ham brings old-fashioned goodness to today's family table.
Served on your choice of bread .~add cheese for $.50 more (This sandwich is served plain with your choice of toppings)
Chips & a deli pickle
More about Two Peas Cafe, LLC
Log Cabin Bar-B-Que image

 

Log Cabin BBQ

480 W. Hickpochee, Labelle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Ham Deli Sandwich$7.99
More about Log Cabin BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Labelle

Paninis

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Meatloaf

Cinnamon Rolls

Chef Salad

Pudding

Map

More near Labelle to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (984 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1469 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston