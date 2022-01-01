Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Labelle

Labelle restaurants
Labelle restaurants that serve pies

LaBelle Brewing Company image

 

Labelle Brewing Company’s - Brewpub & Grill

W Hickpochee Ave, Labelle

Avg 4.1 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Florida’s favorite pie served with whipped cream and a fresh lime wedge.
Item pic

 

Two Peas Cafe, LLC

870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie
a refreshing dessert made with Florida Key Limes
Lemon Meringue Pie
this is an old fashioned lemon pie that is not too tart, not too sweet...just right
Coconut Cream Pie
this is made the old fashioned way with fresh eggs & butter & is our number one seller
Item pic

 

The Launch - 303 Old County Road 78

County Rd 78, Labelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$6.00
Key Lime Pie$6.00
