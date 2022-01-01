Steak tacos in Labelle
Labelle restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
21 South Lee St, Labelle
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
197 Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)