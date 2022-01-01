Veggie Alambre (Special) (3)

$13.99

Cauliflower, onions, and green peppers tossed on the grill with a chili garlic sauce marinade. Seasoned with spices, topped with mozzarella, onions, & cilantro, and placed delicately into a warm 6" corn tortilla. Served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.