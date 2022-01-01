- Home
La Bendita
Closed today
No reviews yet
403 Watchung Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
Menu
Popular Items
Pa Picar
Melted mozzarella cheese loaded with Mexican pork chorizo, onions, and cilantro, served with thin & crispy corn chips.
3 small corn tortillas stuffed with cilantro, onions, your choice of meat/ vegetable & your favorite sauce. Served with a side of lime & cucumbers.
Thin & crispy corn chips served with our home-made Pico De Gallo.
Thin & crispy tortilla chips served with our home-made guacamole (6 Oz).
Wings
Traditional mild, hot, or bbq flavored wings.
Wings battered with our homemade pineapple habanero sauce.
Kids Menu
Grilled and marinated chicken breast filet, served with a side of Mexican rice & beans, 3 corn tortillas, and your choice of a side salad or french fries. (Kids Size)
Corn chips with a thick layer of crema de salsa verde and Mexican cheese topped with onions, avocado, and an optional choice of meat/ vegetables, served with a side of Mexican rice & beans.
Small corn tortillas rolled around grilled chicken and topped with onions, sour cream, crema de salsa verde and melted mozzarella cheese. (Kid's Size)
Onion, cilantro, & your choice of meat/ vegetables coated with salsa verde and wrapped gently in two warm corn tortillas. Served with a side of cucumbers & lime.
Tacos
Achiote marinated grilled pork, onions, cilantro, and fresh pineapple wrapped gently in a 5" warm corn tortilla, served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
For those who prefer to try smaller portions or sample our taco selection. (No Cheese)
A delicious combination of grilled beef & Mexican chorizo, wrapped perfectly in a warm 6" corn tortilla, and topped lightly with cilantro & onions. Served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
Marinated beef or chicken, onion, & cilantro wrapped gently in a 6" warm corn tortilla, served with a side of cucumbers, consomé, and your choice of sauce or salsa.
Cauliflower, onions, and green peppers tossed on the grill with a chili garlic sauce marinade. Seasoned with spices, topped with mozzarella, onions, & cilantro, and placed delicately into a warm 6" corn tortilla. Served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
For those who prefer to try smaller portions or sample our taco selection. (With Cheese)
Fresh shrimp tossed on the grill with onions, green peppers, and an assortment of spices, wrapped in warm 6" corn tortillas, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese & cilantro. Served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
Grilled shrimp marinated with spicy garlic sauce, grilled to perfection and placed in a warm 6" corn tortilla. Topped with onions & cilantro and served with cucumbers & lime.
Chicken filet grilled with a garlic spice marinade and placed gently in a warm 6" corn tortilla topped with onions & cilantro. Served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
A delicious combination of fried onions, green pepper, and pastor & asada wrapped in a warm 6" corn tortilla and topped mozzarella cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
Marinated beef or chicken, onion, cilantro, & melted mozzarella wrapped gently in a warm corn tortilla, served with a side of cucumbers, consomé, and your choice of sauce or salsa.
Seasoned pork skin cooked gently in lard, wrapped with a warm 6" corn tortilla, and topped with cilantro & onions. Served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
Delicately marinated beef with a touch of garlic, spices, & cilantro packed firmly into a 6" warm corn tortilla with onions, served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
Burritos
Flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, and guacamole, bathed melted mozzarella cheese and served with a sauce & meat of your choice.
Enchiladas
Grilled chicken gently placed into warm corn tortillas, bathed with creamy green sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream, onion, and avocado slices. (Adult Size)
Your choice of meat/ vegetable grilled and placed delicately in warm corn tortillas. Served with mozzarella cheese, avocado slices, onions, rice, and beans.
Pa Que Te Llenes
Slightly seasoned, spicy shrimp cooked in garlic sauce and served with Mexican rice, beans, avocados, a side salad, and 3 corn tortillas.
Flautas
Warm corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of pollo or chorizo con papa, deep fried and served with lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, and jalapenos.
Nachos
Bed of fried corn tortilla chips layered with your choice of grilled meat/ vegetable and melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with black beans, onions, & cilantro, served with sliced avocado on top.
Tostadas
Crispy fried corn tortilla topped with mayo, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, and your choice of tinga de pollo, asada, birria chicken, or birria beef.
Empanadas
Homemade fried tortilla stuffed with your choice of Tinga chicken, asada, birria beef, or birria chicken, served with lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and avocado on top.
Homemade fried tortilla stuffed with creamy mozzarella cheese, served with lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and avocado.
Big Quesadillas
Shrimp cooked with chili sauce, spices, garlic, & oil, stuffed into a 12" crisp flour tortilla filled with melted mozzarella & served with a sauce of your choice. Served with fresh cucumbers & limes.
Crisp 12" flour tortilla stuffed with melted mozzarella, diced onions, cilantro, and meat(s)/ vegetable(s) of your choice. Served with fresh cucumbers & limes.
Crisp 12" flour tortilla stuffed with melted mozzarella, diced onions, and cilantro. Served with fresh cucumbers & lime.
Drinks
Sauces
6 ounces of fresh homemade, guacamole. (Approximately a full avocado)
Sides
White rice prepared with a delicious tomato sauce.
White rice prepared with a delicious tomato sauce, served with bay leaf-infused black beans.
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
403 Watchung Ave, Plainfield NJ 07060
Gallery
