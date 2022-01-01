Go
Toast

La Bonne Soupe

a casual neighborhood bistro.

48 W 55th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bread Basket$3.00
Steak Sandwich$21.00
Melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, frisée, on toasted baguette.
750ml Perrier$4.00
French Onion Soup$16.00
Caramelized onions in beef stock with croutons & melted gruyére
Boeuf Bourguignon$30.00
Beef chuck slow cooked in red wine with roasted carrots, pearl onions & mushrooms on bed of fresh tagliatelle.
Bottle of Salad Dressing$10.00
French Fries$6.00
NY Strip Steak Frites au Poivre$43.00
8 oz NY Strip Steak smothered in peppercorn sauce, served with French fries.
Omelette Parisienne$16.00
Free-range eggs, French ham, Comté & chives. Served with potatoes & mixed-greens salad. Gluten Free.
Chef's Omelette$16.00
Free-range eggs, diced tomato, goat cheese, basil. Served with potatoes & mixed-greens salad. Gluten Free, Vegetarian.
See full menu

Location

48 W 55th Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hombre Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sammy's Halal Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quality Bistro

No reviews yet

Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.

Alidoro

No reviews yet

Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients.
We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston