Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge

Scratch-made vegetarian and vegan fare for takeout or dining on our outdoor patio! Espresso & smoothie bar. Craft beer & wine shop. Order online for pickup or stop in and dine with us.

12 East 4th Street

Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
A blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses in a 12" flour tortilla seasoned with our SpiceBoys spice blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Grilled Cheese$4.50
The glory that is melted cheese snuggled in a fresh baked roll from Tilaro's Bakery. Great on it's own, but also dances well with our tomato soup.
Havana Shakedown (Burrito, Bowl, or Salad)$8.50
The Havana Shakedown is a curious blend of black beans, onions, seasoned rice, avocado, sunflower seeds, carrots, spinach, tomato, agave, fresh lime, and Frank's Red Hot. Available as a burrito, bowl, or salad. Gluten free as a salad or bowl. Vegan without sour cream.
Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese$4.00
Traditional comfort soup with an addition of cauliflower florets.
Wake and Take Burrito$5.00
Our grab and go sized breakfast burrito - One fried egg, half a veggie patty, baby spinach, red onion, and cheddar jack with chipotle mayo in a grilled flour tortilla. **Order one before 11am and get a FREE coffee. Just let the barista know how you would like the coffee upon pickup.
Build-Your-Own-Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Have it your way! Choose the bread, the eggs, the toppings, the cheese, and the sauces. Get crackin'!
Southwest (Burrito, Bowl, or Salad)$8.00
Our Southwest is a hearty blend of rice, our hot bean mix, spinach, house made salsa, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and topped with Frank's Red Hot. Enjoy it as a burrito(fresh or grilled), bowl, or salad. Gluten free as a salad or bowl. Vegan without cheese and sour cream.
Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
A smooth long shot of espresso + our coconut cream and soy milk blend poured over ice. Like it hot? Order the Cocopresso.
Garlic Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.00
Grilled plant-based patty, garlicy grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, vegan garlic mayo.
Gluten free. Vegan without the swiss.
Not vegan.
Greeker (Burrito, Bowl, or Salad)$8.00
A delightfully healthy blend of chickpea salad, cukes, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, spinach, and crumbled feta with a scoop of house-made hummus. Dressed with a balsamic glaze and house dressing. Available as a burrito (grilled or fresh), bowl, or salad. Gluten free as a bowl or a salad. Vegan without feta cheese.
Location

Jamestown NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
