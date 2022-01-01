Labriola Cafe
A neighborhood favorite centered around house-made classic dishes using the freshest ingredients.
3021 Butterfield Rd
Popular Items
Location
3021 Butterfield Rd
Oak Brook IL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Game of Irons
Thank you for visiting us at Game of Irons!
LaBarra
Gourmet pizzas with seasonal toppings & other Italian fare offered in stylish, casual surrounds.
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Weber Grill Restaurants
Come in and enjoy!