Labriola Cafe

A neighborhood favorite centered around house-made classic dishes using the freshest ingredients.

3021 Butterfield Rd

Popular Items

Minestrone
Labriola Filet Sliders on Mini Pretzel Bun$16.00
A trio of prime beef filets grilled to order, topped with maître d'butter, and served with hand cut fries
Cafe Chopped Salad$13.00
Tossed fresh field greens, wood-fired mushrooms, blue cheese, tomato, smoked bacon, and creamy red wine vinaigrette
The Richie Burger on a Pretzel Bun$15.00
Two-year Black Diamond white cheddar, lettuce and tomato
The Astoria Waldof Salad$13.00
Fresh field greens, homemade candied walnuts, green apples, blue cheese, red and green grapes, and balsamic dijon vinaigrette served with a raisin pecan crisp
Classic Margherita$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, evoo and fresh mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
Hand breaded and lightly fried chicken breasts with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served on a torpedo roll with a side of hand cut fries
Orchard Salad$13.00
Fresh field greens, local apples, dried apricots, raisins & cranberries, aged white cheddar, toasted pecans and homemade apple cider vinaigrette
Rotisserie Salad$15.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, rotisserie chicken, red wine vinaigrette.
Labriola Caesar$11.00
Crisp hearts of romaine, shaved imported grana padano cheese, Labriola's toasted crumbled croutons, and classic Caesar dressing
Oak Brook IL

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
