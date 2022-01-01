Go
La Calenda

We look forward to welcoming you for outdoor dining on the patios. With new safety precautions in place, we will be offering a limited La Calenda menu with classic dishes and cocktails available for dining outdoors as well as take-out ordering through Toast. Touchless payment options will be provided.

For your safety and the safety of our team, we require wearing a cloth face covering at all times except when eating and kindly request that you maintain a 6-foot distance while waiting in line. Thank you for your support and please stay safe!

6518 Washington Street • $$

Avg 3.6 (316 reviews)

Popular Items

Churros$10.00
churros with dulce de leche
Elote$7.50
grilled Mexican sweet corn, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chile guajillo, lime
Refried Beans$7.00
refried black beans, queso fresco
Chips, Guacamole & Salsa$17.00
tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa mixe
Barbacoa Tacos$16.50
two Oaxacan-style beef barbacoa, watercress, onions, salsa avocado
Quesadilla$14.00
slow-roasted pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro, Chihuahua cheese, salsa avocado tomatillo
Carnitas Tacos$14.50
two slow-cooked pork tacos with salsa avocado tomatillo, white onion, cilantro
Pescado Tacos$16.50
two fried fish tacos with chipotle mayo, cilantro, cabbage, lime, hot sauce
White Rice$6.50
white rice
al Pastor Tacos$14.50
two slow- roasted pork tacos , roasted pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa morita
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6518 Washington Street

Yountville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
