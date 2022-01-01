La Calenda Gameday Catering
(Pickup only on February 13th) Celebrate the Big Game La Calenda Style!
Enjoy the Big Game with takeout from La Calenda!
From classic beverages to family-friendly favorites, our to-go offerings will make for an easy, at-home celebration.
Our menu includes
Adobo Marinated Jumbo Wings, Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Catering Boxes, Margaritas by the half-gallon
6518 Washington Street
6518 Washington Street
Yountville CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
