Go
Toast

La Calenda Gameday Catering

(Pickup only on February 13th) Celebrate the Big Game La Calenda Style!
Enjoy the Big Game with takeout from La Calenda!
From classic beverages to family-friendly favorites, our to-go offerings will make for an easy, at-home celebration.
Our menu includes
Adobo Marinated Jumbo Wings, Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Catering Boxes, Margaritas by the half-gallon

6518 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salsa Mixe 8oz$9.00
8 oz
Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Shrimp cocktail, tomato, avocado, onion
Salsa Verde 8 oz$9.00
Chips, Guacamole & Salsa$17.00
tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa mixe
Calenda Margarita- Half Gallon$125.00
Reposado Tequila, Lime, Pineapple Agave
64 oz ( Serves 8-10)
Tres Leches ( serves two)$11.00
tres leches cake
Salsa Habanero 8 oz$9.00
8 oz
"Ready to Reheat" - Tamal de Puerco en Mole Coloradito
pork tamal in red mole sauce, steamed in banana leaf. "heating instructions included"
"Ready to Reheat" - Tamal de Pollo en Salsa Verde
chicken tamal in salsa verde, steamed in corn husk. "heating instructions included"
Catering Box ( 6-8ppl)$150.00
Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Tacos, Chips & Guacamole, Salsa Mixe, Shrimp Cocktail, Rice & Beans, Tortillas ( 21ct)
See full menu

Location

6518 Washington Street

Yountville CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bottega Napa Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bouchon Bistro

No reviews yet

Thank you dining at Bouchon! Visit our website at www.bouchonbistro.com
Visit our retail store around the corner: FINESSE, THE STORE, or at www.finessethestore.com
GRATUITY NOT INCLUDED

Ad Hoc

No reviews yet

Be the MVP of your Super Bowl party with our famous Ad Hoc Fried Chicken!

The French Laundry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston