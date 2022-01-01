La Calenda Gameday Catering

(Pickup only on February 13th) Celebrate the Big Game La Calenda Style!

Enjoy the Big Game with takeout from La Calenda!

From classic beverages to family-friendly favorites, our to-go offerings will make for an easy, at-home celebration.

Our menu includes

Adobo Marinated Jumbo Wings, Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Catering Boxes, Margaritas by the half-gallon



6518 Washington Street