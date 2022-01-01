Go
Toast

La Calenda Gameday Catering

(Pickup only on February 13th) Celebrate the Big Game La Calenda Style!
Enjoy the Big Game with takeout from La Calenda!
From classic beverages to family-friendly favorites, our to-go offerings will make for an easy, at-home celebration.
Our menu includes
Adobo Marinated Jumbo Wings, Carnitas or Chicken Tinga Catering Boxes, Margaritas by the half-gallon

6518 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hibiscus Margarita$23.00
ReposadoTequila, Hibiscus, Lime, Agave
Alitas
Adobo Marinated and Grilled Jumbo Wings. (served with salsa mixe and salsa habanero
Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Shrimp cocktail, tomato, avocado, onion
See full menu

Location

6518 Washington Street

Yountville CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bottega Napa Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bottega Napa Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ad Hoc & Addendum

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ad Hoc

No reviews yet

Be the MVP of your Super Bowl party with our famous Ad Hoc Fried Chicken!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston