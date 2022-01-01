Go
La Calle Doce

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1925 Skillman St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)

Popular Items

TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE SINGLE$6.95
GUACAMOLE$7.95
QUESADILLA CHICKEN FAJITA$14.95
CEVICHE$14.95
Acapulco’s Pride. Fish & shrimp cooked in lime & prepared with tomato, onion & cilantro
FLOUR TORTILLAS$1.50
HOUSE MARGARITA LG$10.00
SOPA ANAUACHALLI BOWL$10.95
CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR 1$19.95
SOPA DE PESCADO BOWL$12.95
ENCHILADA DINNER$12.50
2 enchiladas served with Rice & Beans
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1925 Skillman St.

Dallas TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
