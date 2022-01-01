La Cantina Grill
Authentic Mexican restaurant in Chicago’s South Loop. We have a full-service restaurant, bar, outdoor patio, and offer carryout, delivery, and catering.
Since 2006, La Cantina has provided high quality traditional Mexican food, fresh and inventive margaritas, an assortment of craft and Mexican beers served with genuine hospitality.
Some of La Cantina’s signature dishes include traditional enchiladas, a wide range of tacos, fajitas, nacho platters as well as traditional chicken, steak and seafood dishes such as Zamora, Tampiqueña, Bistec a la Mexicana, Lomo Saltado (Lomo a la Cantina), Lomo en Salsa de Arbol and much more.
Popular Items
Location
1911 S. Michigan Ave.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
