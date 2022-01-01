Go
La Casita Peruvian

Authentic Peruvian food made from scratch and with lots of love!

104 Dogwood Avenue

Popular Items

LOMO SALTADO$14.99
Stir fry (wok flambé) beef tenderloin with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, french fries and white rice. Gluten free available
CEVICHE$12.99
LOMO CHICKEN$12.99
Stir fry (wok flambé) chicken breast cubes with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, french fries and white rice. gluten free available.
LOMO FRIES LOADED$11.99
French fries with lomo saltado and different sauces.
SALCHIPAPAS$9.99
Traditional street food. Fried sausage slices and french fries topped with different sauces, house mayo, huancaina, olive cream and ketchup.
KEY LIME PIE$4.99
Peruvian style key lime pie
Richmond Hill GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
