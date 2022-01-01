Lacey restaurants you'll love

Lacey's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Must-try Lacey restaurants

Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4739 Avery Lane SE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (7019 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
More about Hops n Drops
Meconi's Subs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

5221 Lacey Blvd SE, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (3562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coke Products$2.50
20oz Bottles
Whole - Italian$12.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
Whole - Combo$11.50
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
More about Meconi's Subs
MiSo image

SALADS

MiSo

4514 B Lacey Blvd, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.50
Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.
Curry Chicken$10.95
Our oven-roasted chicken glazed with a Japanese Golden Curry.
Veggie$8.50
Either tofu or veggies - perfect for the veggie-lover and health conscious!
More about MiSo
Farrelli's Pizza image

 

Farrelli's Pizza

4870 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Farrelli's Pizza
