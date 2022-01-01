Lacey restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4739 Avery Lane SE, Lacey
|Popular items
|BACON BURGER
|$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
|NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
|RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE
|$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Meconi's Subs
5221 Lacey Blvd SE, Lacey
|Popular items
|Coke Products
|$2.50
20oz Bottles
|Whole - Italian
|$12.00
Capicola & Salami served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
|Whole - Combo
|$11.50
Chicken, Turkey & Ham served on a fresh baked sub roll, with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian oil and oregano.
SALADS
MiSo
4514 B Lacey Blvd, Lacey
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.
|Curry Chicken
|$10.95
Our oven-roasted chicken glazed with a Japanese Golden Curry.
|Veggie
|$8.50
Either tofu or veggies - perfect for the veggie-lover and health conscious!