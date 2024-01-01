Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Lacey

Go
Lacey restaurants
Toast

Lacey restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Main pic

 

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE

4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$19.95
Chicken marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
Main pic

 

Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE

2120 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$19.95
Chicken marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
More about Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
Main pic

 

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE

4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$19.95
Chicken marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE

Browse other tasty dishes in Lacey

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Taquitos

Quesadillas

Tamales

Chicken Salad

Fish Tacos

Chili

Map

More near Lacey to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (900 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (743 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (945 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (637 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston