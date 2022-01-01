Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lacey

Lacey restaurants
Lacey restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4739 Avery Lane SE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (7019 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.
More about Hops n Drops
Meconi's Subs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

5221 Lacey Blvd SE, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (3562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Philly Salad$10.00
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
More about Meconi's Subs

