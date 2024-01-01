Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lacey

Go
Lacey restaurants
Toast

Lacey restaurants that serve enchiladas

Main pic

 

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE

4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Enchiladas Guadalajara$19.95
soft corn tortillas lightly dipped into a red sauce, filled with your choice of cheese, beef, chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican queso fresco, served with rice and beans, sour cream, onions, oregano and avocado slices.
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
Main pic

 

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE

4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Enchiladas$13.95
corn tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, ground beef, chicken or shredded beef. Topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE

Browse other tasty dishes in Lacey

Nachos

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Lacey to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (721 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (905 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston