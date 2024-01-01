Fish tacos in Lacey
More about Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
2120 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Fish Tacos
|$18.95
Crispy, panko breaded Alaskan Cod topped with sliced cabbage, cheddar cheese, and our own chipotle salsa. Served with your choice of rice or beans. Baja has never been so close!
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
|Fish Tacos
|$18.95
