Flautas in Lacey

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey
|Flautas
|$16.95
Crisp flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and pork. Garnished with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
2120 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Flautas
|$16.95
Crisp flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and pork. Garnished with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
|L - #12 Flautas
|$11.95
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
|Flautas
|$16.95
Crisp flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and pork. Garnished with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole