Mexican pizza in Lacey
Lacey restaurants that serve mexican pizza
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey
|Mexican Pizza
|$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla topped with beans, Monterey Jack cheese and Cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions .Then garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Includes your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
|Mexican Pizza
|$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla topped with beans, Monterey Jack cheese and Cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions .Then garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Includes your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo