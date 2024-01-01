Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mexican pizza in Lacey

Lacey restaurants
Lacey restaurants that serve mexican pizza

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE

4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Pizza$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla topped with beans, Monterey Jack cheese and Cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions .Then garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Includes your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE

4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Pizza$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla topped with beans, Monterey Jack cheese and Cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions .Then garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Includes your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE

