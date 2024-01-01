Quesadillas in Lacey
Lacey restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey
|Quesadillas
|$12.95
Two crispy flour tortillas with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Your choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
2120 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Quesadillas
|$12.95
Two crispy flour tortillas with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Your choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.