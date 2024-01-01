Steak fajitas in Lacey
Lacey restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey
|Steak Fajitas
|$21.95
Steak marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
More about Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
2120 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Steak Fajitas
|$21.95
|L - Steak Fajitas
|$14.95
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
|Steak Fajitas
|$21.95
