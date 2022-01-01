Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Lacey

Lacey restaurants
Lacey restaurants that serve steak salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4739 Avery Lane SE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (7019 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Meconi's Subs

5221 Lacey Blvd SE, Lacey

Avg 4.7 (3562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Philly Steak Salad$10.00
Thinly sliced steak with green peppers, onion, mushrooms and topped with mozzarella cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato.
