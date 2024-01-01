Taquitos in Lacey
Lacey restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey
|Chicken Taquitos
|$13.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Monterey Jack cheese, rolled and crispy fried, garnished with tomatoes, green onions, Parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
|Taquitos Rancheros
|$16.95
Crisp corn tortillas filled with picadillo. Garnished with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
More about Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
2120 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
More about Hops n Drops - Lacey
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops - Lacey
4739 Avery Lane SE, Lacey
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS!
|$16.75
Made from scratch. Seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.