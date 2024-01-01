Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Lacey

Lacey restaurants
Lacey restaurants that serve taquitos

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE

4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taquitos$13.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Monterey Jack cheese, rolled and crispy fried, garnished with tomatoes, green onions, Parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Taquitos Rancheros$16.95
Crisp corn tortillas filled with picadillo. Garnished with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE

2120 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taquitos$13.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Monterey Jack cheese, rolled and crispy fried, garnished with tomatoes, green onions, Parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Taquitos Rancheros$16.95
Crisp corn tortillas filled with picadillo. Garnished with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
More about Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE

4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taquitos$13.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Monterey Jack cheese, rolled and crispy fried, garnished with tomatoes, green onions, Parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Taquitos Rancheros$16.95
Crisp corn tortillas filled with picadillo. Garnished with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Lacey

4739 Avery Lane SE, Lacey

Avg 4.6 (7019 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TAQUITOS!$16.75
Made from scratch. Seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
More about Hops n Drops - Lacey

