Lake Anne Coffee House

Delicious food from our culinary genius Chef Meagan; the finest wines and cocktails courtesy of sommelier Andy; and any coffee concoction you can dream about. Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Americano$2.00
Hot water with double shot espresso
Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Potatoes$3.25
Serres Wine Dinner$95.00
Meet the wine maker!!
5 course dinner from Chef Meagan paired with Spanish wines from Carlos Serres winery in Rioja, Spain.
Please list allergies. Substitutions will try to accommodated, but not guaranteed.
25% cancelation fee.
Latte
Double espresso with steamed milk, slight foam
Cold Brew Latté$4.00
Cold brew coffee concentrate, milk and ice
Eggs Your Way$10.50
Classic breakfast with two eggs, choice of meat and bread. Served with home fries.
Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
Cold brew coffee concentrate with water and ice.
Breakfast Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with house citrus vinaigrette, chorizo, roasted potatoes, red pepper, caramelized onion, queso fresco, topped with two eggs.
Naturally gluten free.
Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with black beans, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, tomatillo avocado salsa, red onion, and cilantro.
Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
Location

1612 Washington Plaza N

Reston VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

