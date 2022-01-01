Go
La Chaveña

Small Mexican restaurant serving traditional dishes for all to enjoy!

1519 34th st Unit B

Popular Items

Barbacoa Taco$2.00
Tacos come topped with cilantro, onion, and a side of salsa and lime.
Taco Plate$7.99
3 tacos topped with cilantro, onion, and served with rice and beans
Build Your Own Burrito$4.00
Pizzadilla (Feeds 2)$13.99
2 tortillas dipped in red Chile sauce and layered with cheese, pork, cilantro, onion, and more cheese! Stacked on each other and cut in to 4 finished with our homemade green salsa
Al Pastor Taco$2.00
Enchilada Plate$9.99
3 Enchiladas served with rice and beans, 2 tortillas
Bean and Cheese Burrito$2.50
Limonada Fresca (Fresh Lemonade)$3.00
32oz Made fresh daily
Asada Taco$2.50
Barbacoa Burrito$4.00
Location

Lubbock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
