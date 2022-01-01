La Collina

Go
747 C Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)

Popular Items

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi$18.00
house made potato gnocchi, wild mushroom, sage, goat's milk.
gluten-free will prepared with our gluten-free penne.
Cacio e Pepe$16.00
buffalo butter, black peppercorn, parmesan, pecorino.
Arancini$10.00
3 fried risotto balls, parmesan, pecorino, provolone, peas. served with our house made n'duja sauce.
sf|veg**
Roasted Cauliflower$10.00
roasted cauliflower, red onion, mint, pecorino
gf | sf | veg
Rotisserie Chicken Piccata$25.00
rotisserie chicken breast sliced, over sauteed broccolini and topped with our capper, lemon picatta saucegf|sf
Garlicky Bread$5.00
Roasted garlic, parmesan & pecorino cheese, parsley, & buffalo butter on rustic bread. 4 pieces.
Kids Pasta$8.00
plain fusili with choice of butter, olive oil, or tomato sauce.
Bucatini & Meatballs$18.00
"spaghetti", marinara sauce, + 3 of our famous meatballs! Meatballs contain gluten, dairy, & soy.
Lamb Ragu$17.00
spicy lamb ragu, sheep's milk ricotta, mint.
Arugula Salad$8.00
arugula, pecorino, olive oil & lemon
gf|sf|df**|veg
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

747 C Street

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
