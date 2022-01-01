Go
Toast

La Condesa

Order takeout from La Condesa in downtown Austin.

TACOS • SEAFOOD

400 A W 2nd ST • $$

Avg 4 (4286 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Avocado, tomatillo, radish (gf)
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Salsa verde, onion, cilantro (gf)
Esquites$12.00
8oz charred corn, mayo, aleppo chile, cotija cheese, lime (vegetarian/gf)
Churros$10.00
Dulce de leche (v)
Salsa Verde$2.00
2oz of our medium salsa: avocado, lime, cilantro, jalapeño (vegan/gf)
Guac$14.00
Pico de gallo, lime, cilantro, tostadas (gf/vg)
Salsa Bife$2.00
2oz of our mildest salsa: charred onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime (vegan/gf)
Margarita La Clasica$16.00
silver tequila, orange liqueur, lime, cactus-lemongrass salt. just add ice!
The Willie$80.00
Includes carnitas, shrimp & barbacoa (1lb each), chile de arbol & verde salsas (8oz each), esquites, black beans, 1 dozen corn tortillas, chopped onion, cilantro & lime.
Feeds up to 6 of your old friends.
Pinto Bean Puree$6.00
8oz pinto beans, smoked bacon, poblano, garlic, cilantro (gf)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

400 A W 2nd ST

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 11:55 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:55 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:55 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Qi Austin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Hestia and Kalimotxo!

No reviews yet

We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Fixe Restaurant

No reviews yet

Simply Southern

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston