Laconia restaurants you'll love

Laconia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Laconia

Laconia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Must-try Laconia restaurants

Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

360 Union Street, Laconia

Avg 4.4 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden$6.99
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion
Garlic Knots (5)$5.99
Dough knots topped with garlic butter, and parmesan
XL 19" Cheese$15.99
405 Pub & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

405 Pub & Grill

delivering to 405 Pub & Grill, Laconia

Avg 4.3 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$13.99
Half pound fresh angus burger with applewood bacon & sharp cheddar
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.99
Fresh cut and breaded jumbo tenders served plain, “house dirty”, buffalo, chipotle, parmesan garlic, bourbon, sweet thai chili, cajun parm garlic, bbq, sweet heat and teriyaki
OUR FAMOUS STEAK TIPS$18.99
House marinated steak tips seared perfectly to your liking with choice of two sides
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

1056 Union Ave. Rt. 3, Laconia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
Beach Taco image

 

Beach Taco

263 Unit C Lakside Ave Po Box 5303, Laconia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Big House

322 Lakeside Avenue, Laconia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Community Table

379 Belmont Road, Laconia

No reviews yet
Takeout
