Cheesecake in Laconia
Laconia restaurants that serve cheesecake
Hectors Fine Food and Spirits
53 Beacon Street West, Laconia
|Cheesecake
|$6.50
Served plain or add strawberries
The Community Table - 379 Belmont Road
379 Belmont Road, Laconia
|Pumpkin Walnut Cheesecake Bars
|$12.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake on a toasted walnut crust
This is a low sugar dessert (sweetened with just dates and apple juice syrup), but you'd never know!
Pack of 4 bars