Chili in Laconia

Laconia restaurants
Laconia restaurants that serve chili

GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St

569 Main St, Laconia

TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Chili W/ Black Oyster Mushrooms$7.20
More about GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
PIZZA

Sal’s Pizza, Laconia

360 Union Street, Laconia

Avg 4.4 (465 reviews)
Takeout
12” Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Sweet Chili Chicken$23.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$20.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
More about Sal’s Pizza, Laconia

