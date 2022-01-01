Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cupcakes in
Laconia
/
Laconia
/
Cupcakes
Laconia restaurants that serve cupcakes
GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
569 Main St, Laconia
No reviews yet
Carrot Cupcakes w/ Maple Cashew Cream
$5.75
More about GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
PIZZA
Sal’s Pizza, Laconia
360 Union Street, Laconia
Avg 4.4
(465 reviews)
Cupcake
$2.99
More about Sal’s Pizza, Laconia
Browse other tasty dishes in Laconia
Chicken Wraps
Pies
Cookies
Bruschetta
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Hummus
Chicken Salad
Chicken Parmesan
More near Laconia to explore
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Plymouth
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Meredith
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Gilford
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Tilton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hooksett
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(73 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(615 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston