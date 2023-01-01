Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Laconia

Go
Laconia restaurants
Toast

Laconia restaurants that serve salad wrap

Consumer pic

 

GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St

569 Main St, Laconia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$9.75
organic locally sourced baked chicken shredded with buffalo sauce, red onion, spring mix, tomato, ranch all wrapped up tight in a tomato wrap
Tofu Salad Wrap$7.75
Our housemade vegan tofu salad on a bed of kale and spinach wrapped up tightly in your choice of spinach or tomato wrap
Chickpea Salad Wrap$7.75
Our housemade vegan chickpea salad on a bed of kale and spinach wrapped up tightly in your choice of spinach or tomato wrap
More about GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
Consumer pic

 

The Natural Pickle - 92 Court Street

92 Court Street, Laconia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about The Natural Pickle - 92 Court Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Laconia

Egg Rolls

Chicken Fajitas

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Hummus

Chef Salad

Turkey Clubs

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Laconia to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston