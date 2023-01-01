Salad wrap in Laconia
GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
569 Main St, Laconia
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.75
organic locally sourced baked chicken shredded with buffalo sauce, red onion, spring mix, tomato, ranch all wrapped up tight in a tomato wrap
|Tofu Salad Wrap
|$7.75
Our housemade vegan tofu salad on a bed of kale and spinach wrapped up tightly in your choice of spinach or tomato wrap
|Chickpea Salad Wrap
|$7.75
Our housemade vegan chickpea salad on a bed of kale and spinach wrapped up tightly in your choice of spinach or tomato wrap