Turkey wraps in
Laconia
/
Laconia
/
Turkey Wraps
Laconia restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Water Street Cafe
141 Water Street, Laconia
No reviews yet
TURKEY BLT WRAP
$12.99
More about Water Street Cafe
Hectors Fine Food and Spirits
53 Beacon Street West, Laconia
No reviews yet
Fiesta Turkey Wrap
$13.99
Roast turkey, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Southwest mayo served in a wrap
More about Hectors Fine Food and Spirits
