Burritos in Ladera Ranch

Ladera Ranch restaurants
Ladera Ranch restaurants that serve burritos

Taco Mesa image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa - Ladera Ranch

27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.5 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Bean & Cheese$10.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with pinto beans and cheese blend.
More about Taco Mesa - Ladera Ranch
Item pic

 

Canyon Coffee by Blue Hummingbird - at Rancho Mission Viejo

75 Essencia Dr. B, Rancho Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito - Angeleno$12.75
High Protein, Low Net Carb – Shredded beef, egg, chile, tomato, red onion, lemon, black beans, red pepper, spinach, jalapeno, flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito - Classic$11.50
Scrambled egg, monterey jack cheese, bacon and potatoes
Breakfast Burrito - Chipotle$12.75
Vegan, High Protein, Low Net Carb – Vegan egg, soy chorizo, potatoes, chipotle salsa, red pepper, red onions, jalapeno, spinach, flour tortilla
More about Canyon Coffee by Blue Hummingbird - at Rancho Mission Viejo

