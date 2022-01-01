Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Ladera Ranch

Ladera Ranch restaurants
Ladera Ranch restaurants that serve calamari

Taco Mesa image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.5 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Blackened Calamari$5.50
Blackened calamari with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
B / Blackened Calamari$13.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with calamari, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish & cheese blend. Topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese.
Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar image

 

Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar

25672 Crown Valley Pkwy, Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.5 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Sauté Calamari$20.99
Fresh Calamari Entree$29.99
Fried Calamari$19.99
Pino's Cucina image

PASTA

Pino's Cucina

27522 Antonio Pky #P2, Ladera Ranch

Avg 4.6 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$13.50
Baby squid, lightly floured and deep fried. Served with spicy tomato-basil sauce.
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge image

 

Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge

30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$17.00
