Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Ladera Ranch

Go
Ladera Ranch restaurants
Toast

Ladera Ranch restaurants that serve lobsters

Taco Mesa image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.5 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Lobster$7.00
Sauteed lobster with cabbage adobada, carrot, jicama & pico de gallo.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Enchiladas Lobster$18.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS.
Lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
B / Lobster$16.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with lobster sauteed with spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini and topped with a roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
More about Taco Mesa
Pino's Cucina image

PASTA

Pino's Cucina

27522 Antonio Pky #P2, Ladera Ranch

Avg 4.6 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$30.00
Ravioli filled with lobster meat in a vodka cream sauce
More about Pino's Cucina
Lobster Grilled Cheese image

 

Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge

30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Grilled Cheese$25.00
maine lobster, maple bacon jam, gruyere cheese, garlic aoili, sourdough bread, hand cut seasoned french fries
Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.00
New England Lobster Roll$38.00
maine lobster, toasted roll, hand cut seasoned french fries
*choice of warm or cold roll"
More about Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Ladera Ranch

Gnocchi

Tiramisu

Mac And Cheese

Calamari

Penne

Spaghetti

Lasagna

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Ladera Ranch to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston