Lobsters in Ladera Ranch

Taco Mesa
27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch
|Taco Lobster
|$7.00
Sauteed lobster with cabbage adobada, carrot, jicama & pico de gallo.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
|Enchiladas Lobster
|$18.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS.
Lobster enchiladas topped with roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
Made with gmo-free corn tortillas.
|B / Lobster
|$16.00
Large flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) filled with lobster sauteed with spinach, roasted corn, diced zucchini and topped with a roasted poblano cream sauce & avocado.
Pino's Cucina
27522 Antonio Pky #P2, Ladera Ranch
|Lobster Ravioli
|$30.00
Ravioli filled with lobster meat in a vodka cream sauce
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge
30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$25.00
maine lobster, maple bacon jam, gruyere cheese, garlic aoili, sourdough bread, hand cut seasoned french fries
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
|New England Lobster Roll
|$38.00
maine lobster, toasted roll, hand cut seasoned french fries
*choice of warm or cold roll"