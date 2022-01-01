Penne in Ladera Ranch
Ladera Ranch restaurants that serve penne
Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar
25672 Crown Valley Pkwy, Ladera Ranch
|Penne
|$17.99
|**KIDS Penne
PASTA
Pino's Cucina
27522 Antonio Pky #P2, Ladera Ranch
|Penne Melanzane
|$18.00
Penne pasta with eggplant, ricotta, tomatoes, garlic, and marinara
|Penne con Salsiccia e Peperoni
|$21.00
Penne pasta with sausage, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, and marinara.
|Penne alla Pino
|$22.00
Penne pasta, grilled chicken breast, and sundried tomatoes tossed in a tarragon cream sauce.