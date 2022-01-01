Walking On Water Cafe

No reviews yet

Walking On Water Cafe is exactly what it says. To arrive you walk on the West Coast's longest concrete pier from the street of up the stairs from the parking lot at the end on Newport. You will walk over the beach and the waves. Dress casual and wear comfortable shoes. Allow time to take in the views. From surfers and fishermen to seagulls and pelicans and people and sunsets

We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner starting at 8am ish to 8pm ish. staying open later as summer approaches.

Our menu includes Fish, American, Mexican, appetizers, meals and non-alcoholic beverages. Our Fish and Chips, Lobster Tacos, Nachos Supremes and others receive local recognition every year.

Next door is our snack and fishing rental shop to take care of all your fishing needs.

We look forward to serving you. Come in and enjoy!

