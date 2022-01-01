Go
La Doña

1852 Bacon Street

San Diego, CA 92107

Popular Items

Pollo Tacos$16.75
Served on soft corn tortillas. Adobo marinated chicken topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco.
Side Guac$7.00
Small serving of our House-made Guacamole
Cauliflower Tinga Tacos$16.00
Two tacos on soft corn tortillas with chipotle braised cauliflower. Topped with avocado crema and a cilantro-jalapeño cabbage mix. Served with refried black beans and Spanish rice.
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$17.50
Covered in our verde sauce and topped with pickled red onions, crema Mexicana, queso fresco and micro greens. Served with rice and beans.
Beef Birria Quesa Tacos$17.75
Served on corn tortillas with melted cheese. braised beef topped with onions, cilantro, avocado, radishes and microgreens. Served with a side of consomé for dipping.
Churros$12.00
Crispy fried pastry dusted in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla cream and a chocolate coffee sauce for dipping.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$16.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts topped with pomegranate seeds, candied bacon bits, queso fresco and toasted pepitas. Served with roasted lime and a jalapeño, cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
OB Loaded Nachos$15.00
Crispy tortilla chips layered with a serrano-chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, dulce jalapeños, radishes, guacamole crema and melted Asadero, Oaxaca and cotija cheeses.
Chips and Salsa $$$2.00
Fresh made Corn tortila chips served with 4 oz of House-Made Salsa
Kids Mini Burrito$7.50
A mini bean and cheese burrito served with a side of tortilla chips.
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am

